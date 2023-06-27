Minister orders disbursement of Parish Dev’t Model funds as some miss

State minister for works and transport, Musa Ecweru has ordered the fresh disbursement of Parish Development Model funds in Amuria, after discovering that the district officials were giving some beneficiaries less money against the stipulated one million shillings. The minister said this undermines the objectives of the program. Meanwhile, despite receiving over 57 million shillings in their account, Patrick Ekudo the chairman of Wera Parish Development SACCO, said that only two members out of the two hundred registered ones have applied for the fund due to complications attached to it.