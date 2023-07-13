Mental health Experts warn against Marijuana legalization

The Executive Director of Butabika Hospital Dr Juliet Nakku has told members of parliament on the Defense Committee that cannabis or marijuana should not be legalised because it can cause mental illness among those who consume it. She also added that the plant known as Khat or Mairungi has no medicinal value as widely claimed by people who support its deregulation. The Butabika hospital head made the remarks as she appeared before the Defense committee which is scrutinizing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (Control) Bill