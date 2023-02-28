Mbale School for the Deaf old students concerned about school’s current status

Old students of Mbale Secondary School for the Deaf have gone to the offices of the Ministry of Education seeking the intervention of the permanent secretary over gross mismanagement of the school. This is a special school for the deaf, which they claim, has been turned into an inclusive institution. The Director for Basic and Secondary Education Ismael Mulindwa appreciated that the concerns are pertinent and require an immediate response.