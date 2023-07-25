Mathematics Whizz; Bishop Asili welcomes back its best Maths student

Western Uganda Region was ranked second in the National Mathematics Quiz, after Claire Michelle Kihembo of Bishop Asili Memorial Nursery and primary school, came second in the Uganda Mathematical Society contests held at Makerere University over the weekend. The 13-year-old Kihembo, who is a primary seven candidate, was among the 648 pupils from across the country, who reached the final phase of the contest organized at Makerere University and her schoolmates expressed pride in her achievement.