Martin Aliker lauded for aiding learning, health programs

The late Dr. Martin Aliker has been lauded for promoting education, upholding family values, and being generous. The commendation came as mourners at St. Philip’s Cathedral Church of Uganda in Gulu City celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Aliker, whose body was brought home ahead of his funeral tomorrow. The body was accompanied by a team of police officers from Kampala in line with plans for an official burial, accorded to him by the government, in recognition of his contribution to the country.