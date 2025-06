Amama Mbabazi's wife cleared to contest in NRM primaries for older persons MP seat

Jacqueline Mbabazi, wife of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, has been cleared to contest in the NRM primaries for Member of Parliament for Older Persons in Western Uganda. She arrived at the NRM Electoral Commission offices with her husband, Amama Mbabazi, and was ushered in by NRM EC Chairperson Tanga Odoi and other officials. Onyango was at the party headquarters and now reports.