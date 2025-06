Old Mutual shines at CMA awards, reaffirms commitment to excellence

Zac Kisesi, Managing Director of Old Mutual Investment Group, has reaffirmed the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional services to its clients. This comes in the wake of Old Mutual's outstanding performance at the recently concluded Capital Markets Authority Awards, where the company won three prestigious accolades: Best CIS Manager of the Year, Industry Excellence Award, and Best CIS Agent.