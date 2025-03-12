Kawempe North By-Election: A battle between Museveni and Kyagulanyi

Political analysts have described the Kawempe North by-election as a battle between President Museveni and National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi. The outcome could shape how their parties perform in the Buganda region in the 2026 general elections. Voters from Kawempe North will go to the polls tomorrow to elect their next Member of Parliament. The seat fell vacant following the death of former area legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya in January this year. NTV's Daniel Kibet spoke to analysts about what the by-election means for the NRM and NUP, the country's two major political parties.