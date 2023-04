Kabaka's birthday celebration to end with weekend run

This year, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi the Second's birthday on 13th April will be celebrated at his palace in Mengo. As has been the norm for years now, the Kabaka birthday run will take place on Sunday with the theme of fighting HIV/AIDS. The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayega told journalists in Kampala that the Kabaka will be present at both events.