Hundreds begin Nebbi to Namugongo trek for Martyrs' day

Hundreds of pilgrims have set off from Nebbi District for the Namugongo trek. The pilgrims were flagged off by the the Gulu Archbishop-elect Raphael Wokorach. The pilgrims are expected to trek all the way to Namugongo shrine in Wakiso District, covering a distance of about 272 KM for the annual Martyrs’ Day celebrations slated for June 3rd. This year’s National Martyrs’ Day celebrations at the Namugongo Catholic shrine will be led by the Nebbi Diocese.