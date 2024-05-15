Northern Uganda Coffee Farmers concerned about lack of processing center

Coffee farmers in northern Uganda are concerned about the lack of a coffee processing centre in the region. The farmers who for years have been mobilised to grow coffee say their work is being impeded by monopoly of middlemen who cheat them, as well as drought, coffee diseases, bad roads, lack of seeds, and limited support for coffee farming. They voiced the concerns to officials from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority and the Presidential CEO Forum who are in the area to assess the progress of coffee farming in the region