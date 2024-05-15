Uganda's journey to achieving 1st oil | MorningAtNTV

Of Uganda’s five sedimentary basins (The Albertine Graben, Hoima Basin, Lake Kyoga Basin, Lake Wamala Basin, and Kadam-Moroto Basin), the Albertine Graben has emerged as the most prospective area for petroleum in Uganda. It forms the northernmost part of the western arm of the East African Rift Valley System, spanning 500 km in length, averaging 45 km in width, and covering 23,000 sq km. It runs along Uganda’s western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and is 1,200 km from the nearest coast. To track the progress of oil production, which was projected to commence effectively by 2025, we spoke with Tony Otoa, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at UNOC.