Moyo sees rise in contraception use despite male partner resistance

A new report by Moyo District Health department and other partners indicates that more women and girls of reproductive age group in Moyo district are embracing contraception. However, in some parts of the district there has been a recurrent resistance to family planning by male partners due to widespread misconceptions about the use of family planning. The project is funded by the Erike and Edith Berg-strom Foundation to increase the uptake of voluntary family planning in emergent areas with focus on enhancing knowledge and understanding the value of voluntary family planning.