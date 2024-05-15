Buliisa residents consider legal action over compensation

Lawyers representing a section of project affected persons in Buliisa District want to drag government and oil companies involved in the exploration of oil in the Albertine region to the East African Court of Justice over what they describe as unfair compensation. Their decision is based on the reported eviction of some of the project affected persons without providing them with what is deemed as appropriate compensation. However, Ali Ssekatawa, the Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda says that the legal process was exhausted and that the only person affected had earlier accepted to move into a new house built for him but he suddenly changed his mind after being wrongly advised.