Four UWA staff dismissed over gorilla permits scandal

Ugandans will have to wait a little longer for a forensic audit report on gorilla permit fraud in Uganda Wildlife Authority. The reports that came out in October last year indicated that several UWA staff and private tour operators had been involved in a fraudulent deal that cost it 500 million shillings in revenue. UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha told journalists that already four of their staff have been dismissed for their part in the scam. BENJAMIN JUMBE reports.