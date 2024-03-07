Families accuse gov't, oil companies of land compensation violations

Forty-two families affected by the East African Crude Oil pipeline have accused the government and oil companies of violating their rights by denying them compensation for their land, on which the oil pipeline will be constructed. The project-affected persons told journalists in Kampala that they have been living in fear of eviction from their ancestral land since December last year after a court issued an order, which they have appealed.