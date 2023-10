Experts say most people take sight for granted

Cases of eye defects are rising in communities because most people do not seek proper eye care which causes them to lose sight. The Health ministry together with Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital has set up an eye care clinic in Entebbe where residents are consulting opticians for proper eye care and treatment of sight defects. The health camp is intended to also raise awareness about eye care. NTV's Ivan Walunyolo has the latest from the camp.