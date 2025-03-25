Education report reveals declining English proficiency among P7 pupils

English has been the official language of instruction in Uganda since colonial times, but in 2010, former Education Minister Geraldine Namirembe Bitamazire and the late Prof. William Senteza Kajubi argued for the inclusion of the thematic curriculum in the learning system. The two argued at the time that pupils would be better placed to comprehend English and all other languages if their learning started in their mother tongue, up to primary three. The duo insisted, against the advice of other education experts, that this was the way to go if pupils were to improve their appreciation of English. However, a study by Uwezo has found that the two may have unleashed more difficulties than they can handle.