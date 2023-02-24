Baryomunsi: Implicated officials in iron sheets scandal are being investigated

Government says three institutions are investigating matters surrounding the acquisition of iron sheets by Ministers. The iron sheets were meant for disarmed youth and vulnerable persons in Karamoja. Asked about the matter, Information Minister Baryomunsi said appropriate action would be taken against any of leaders that found to have acted corruptly. It all comes at a time that the Prime Minister has declared that government has halted the distribution of iron sheets, pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged theft of the iron sheets.