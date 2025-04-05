Archbishop urges government to improve healthcare access in Kasese

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Reverend Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, is urging the Central Government to improve healthcare access in the Kasese region. The Archbishop, who was presiding over the inauguration of UCU Kagando University College in Kasese, implored the Government to ensure easy access to healthcare services. This call to action follows recent reports of health workers withdrawing from diocesan health facilities, raising concerns about the health and well-being of local communities.