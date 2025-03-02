ARCHBISHOP KAZIIMBA AT FIVE YEARS:Anglican prelate concerned at human rights situation

March 2nd 2025 marks the fifth anniversary of the enthronement Most Reverend Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who is the ninth Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. In his remarks, Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu explained that the Church of Uganda is concerned about the ongoing violation of human rights. However, it is using other means of dialogue with government authorities. Archbishop Mugalu says the church will always continue fighting for justice at all times.