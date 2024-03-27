ANT urges opposition parties to resolve conflicts amid turmoil

The Alliance for National Transformation Party has appealed to parties in the opposition to seek amicable solutions to their internal conflicts. The advice comes at a time when the National Unity Platform party and the Forum for Democratic Change party are dealing with internal turmoil that threatens to tear them apart. Party officials also commented on President Museveni’s condemnation of those criticizing the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, over allegations of extravagance and corruption.