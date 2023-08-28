20 Eritreans intercepted in Jinja en-route to Kampala

Police have paraded 20 Eritrea nationals who were intercepted on Friday while traveling to Kampala in a commuter taxi. They reportedly boarded the van in Mbale City on Palisa Road Stage. Police intercepted the van on Jinja Nile Bridge and the driver was ordered to drive to Jinja Central police station. James Mubi, the Kiira Region police spokesperson says some of the women who were in the van have been booked in a hotel in Jinja City while the men who were traveling in the same van are detained at Jinja Central Police station.