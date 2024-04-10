Parish Development model funds: 200,000 beneficiaries were paid online

The Managing Director of the state-owned Post Bank, Julius Kakeeto, states that the bank has disbursed 220 billion shillings to about 250,000 PDM beneficiaries, with approximately 200,000 payments made through the bank's financial services technology application via bank agencies. He has also defended the bank's financial health and risk management following recent regulations by the central bank for financial institutions to bolster their capital positions, urging shareholders to invest more in the lender. These comments were made during the bank's unveiling of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023. Officials report that the bank posted a profit after tax of Ugx. 27.5 billion, an 82% increase from Shs. 15.2 billion to Shs. 27.5 billion.