Costly internet slowing industry growth

Last month, the government launched the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) policy to connect Uganda to the global workforce. Since then, several BPO companies have opened to meet the growing global labor demand. However, inadequate infrastructure and expensive internet continue to hinder the industry, which is still in its early stages. Tonight, NTV speaks with Robert Nash, the CEO of Helpware, for insight into the sector, which is being touted as a solution to rising youth unemployment.