Airtel, mtn unveil virtual card

Let’s start off with digital finance, because a safer, more secure, and highly convenient way to carry out money transactions on your phone is here! Airtel Uganda and MTN, Uganda’s leading telecom companies, have unveiled a virtual card that gives customers seamless access to local and international online payments. From shopping on e-commerce platforms to paying for subscriptions and making international money transfers—financial transactions have never been easier! NTV's Betty Ndagire was at the launch and filed this report.