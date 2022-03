How to emigrate to Canada for work | THE LINK

Every year Canada by policy admits 400,000 emigrant skilled workers by a standardized system. With only 37 million people but with a size comparable to the United States, the country is on a deliberate move to boost its manpower base. On the Link Tonight, Samuel Ssettumba speaks to Prossy Nabafu a Ugandan born Canadian based certified immigration consultant on the policy, who qualifies and how they qualify. #NTVNews #NTVTonight #NTVWeekendEdition