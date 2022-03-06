Wealth creation by gambling; why does govt keep throwing money at poverty? | NTV PANORAMA

Over the last two decades, Uganda has registered rapid growth and development, thanks in part to massive investment in infrastructure and improvement in the human capital index. At the same time, an unacceptably high proportion of Ugandans continued to suffer from severe and multidimensional deprivation in other important areas of wellbeing such as education, health, water, and housing. The arrival of Covid-19, which necessitated two lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, only made matters worse — increasing both this deprivation and inequality. So, how far can the much-hyped Parish Development Model go in fostering inclusive growth and wealth creation, where previous anti-poverty programmes floundered?