Will Uganda's incursion into the DRC be met with diplomatic fluidity? | ON THE SPOT

To solve the chaos of internal terrorism, Uganda has finally crossed the border to pursue the Allied Democratic Forces in the DRC. But will Uganda’s voyage into the DRC be met with diplomatic fluidity or rather hard line negotiations? On The Spot, we hosted Uganda’s top diplomat and Permanent Representative To the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare. He is joined by the Secretary General of Uganda’s biggest opposition party National Unity Platform David Lewis Rubongoya