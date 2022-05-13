Will tougher regulations reduce the carnage on Ugandan roads? | ON THE SPOT

The fatal death of 20 people in a bus accident last week brought to the fore the rather ignored but important debate on the safety of Ugandan roads. In 2021 alone, Police say, there were over 33 accidents on Ugandan roads daily which killed close to 3,700 people and injured over 8,300. This is no small number, for it represents 10 deaths daily. Are Ugandan roads a death trap and national emergency that needs immediate attention? And if that attention must be provided, where must effort be exerted?