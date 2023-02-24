What path is NUP taking? | ON THE SPOT

With its significant representation in parliament and impressive showing in the recent presidential election, Uganda's National Unity Platform (NUP) has become the country's largest opposition party. However, as the primary voice for a diverse array of Ugandan viewpoints, the party now faces immense pressure to hold checks and balances on the country's governance. To explore these issues and more, the Leader of Opposition and head of the party's legislative agenda in parliament, Hon Matthias Mpuuga, sat down for an exclusive interview On The Spot.