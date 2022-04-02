What does DRC's admission to EAC mean for Uganda, region? | NTV ON THE SPOT

The Democratic Republic of Congo is now officially a member of the East African Community,raising the number of partner states to seven. The admission follows the endorsement of a report by the EAC Council of Ministers last Friday and the heads of state summit on Tuesday, during a virtual meeting chaired by community chairperson President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya. Congo joins a highly expectant community which will see substantial economic benefits, including a 50 percent increase in population size and a 25% jump in Gross Domestic Product. To look at the intricate details of how this will work out - we had GEORGE ODONGO, a member of the East African Legislative Assembly and JANE NALUNGA - Country Director of the Seatini Uganda.