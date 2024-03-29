EKKUBO LY’OMUSAALABA :Bannaddiini bavumiridde obuli bw’enguzi n’okwerumaruma
The AI disruption and future of Uganda's entertainment sector | MORNING AT NTV
Christians in Entebbe take part in Way of the Cross ceremony | MORNING ATNTV
Kampala's abattoirs prepare for Easter celebrations | MORNING AT NTV
Pentecostal leader calls for accountability, denounces corruption in public offices
Bunyoro kingdom sets up coffee demonstration garden
Masindi district, Jane Goodall Institute team up for briquette factory
UJCC gathers Christians for Way of the Cross ceremony at Old Kampala SS Playground
Hundreds of Catholic Christians in Mbuya Parish participate in Way of the Cross
Rwandans in Uganda lodge rights complaints with Parliament Speaker
FY 2024/25 budget: Finance Ministry tables budget estimates of Shs 58.3 trillion
March inflation: Airtel increased mobile money transaction charges
Construction of new industrial park in Tororo begins
Expect better fuel prices soon - UNOC
Suspended RCC Burora says he wants early retirement