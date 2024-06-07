Minister Adoa says uncontrolled fishing is depleting fish species
Key takeaways from President Museveni's State of the Nation Address | MORNING AT NTV
Uganda Film Festival and how it is popularising local content | MORNING AT NTV
Kampala businessman sues KCCA for UGX 2 Billion over demolition
Khalid Aucho to miss Uganda Cranes' world cup qualifier due to injury
Hope SS Watoto wins Imara Brave Girls tournament
Uganda confirms 22 athletes for 2024 Olympics in Paris
Uganda secures $500M loan from Korea Exim bank
Uganda falls short on extractives industry transparency
Man arrested for attacking partner suspected of birth control
Uganda launches first National Population data bank
High court sets trial date for suspects in Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder
Public dissatisfied with President's address, expected more focus on key issues
MPs oppose amnesty for corrupt officials
Museveni seeks action against money lenders