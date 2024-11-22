Besigye's arrest in Kenya sparks debate on extradition and sovereignty | ON THE SPOT

The recent arrest of former Presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye has reignited debates on extradition laws and raised concerns about Uganda’s security operations on Kenyan soil. While Besigye has been arrested multiple times before, his apprehension in Kenya, where he had gone for a book launch, has shocked many. This incident has sparked panic among opposition figures and raised questions about Kenya's ability to protect its sovereignty. We have a panel to discuss these issues further.