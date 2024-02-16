Addressing challenges affecting tea sector | ON THE SPOT

On #NTVOnTheSpot we dived into a crucial national discussion spotlighting Uganda's tea industry—a vital yet underappreciated cornerstone of our economy. Despite its resilience in the export market, the sector faces significant challenges, especially in the western region where tea farming sustains numerous households. Esteemed guests: MPs Mbwatekamwa Gaffa and Hon. Biraaro Ephahim, along with Robert Ijuke, CEO of the Uganda Tea Development Agency joined us for the discussion.