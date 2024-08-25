Why Uganda failed to field a boxer at Paris Olympics

For the first time since Uganda qualified a boxer for the Olympics, the 2024 Summer Games in Paris took place without a Ugandan pugilist. Declining performances over the past few games, both Commonwealth and Olympics, have indicated that the sport is losing its former glory. It’s hard to recall the last time a Ugandan boxer had more than one fight at the Olympics or Commonwealth Games. We spoke with two boxing coaches to understand the root of the problem.