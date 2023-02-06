UPL UPDATE : Kitara FC unveil Sam Ssimbwa as new coach

In local football, Hoima-based Kitara Football Club has unveiled a new Coach Sam Ssimbwa, who was formally presented to fans at Kigaya Playground. Ssimbwa the CAF A License holder joins the Club following the suspension of Mark Twinamatsiko last month and will have the opportunity to renew his contract after its expiry, should he guide them to the Uganda Premier League. Paul Mucureezi, one of the newly signed players also promised to perform well at the club. Kitara Football leads the FUFA Big league table with 31 points from 15 matches, ahead of second-placed Mbarara City.