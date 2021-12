UPL UPDATE : Express win on a day dominated by stalemates

In the Uganda premier League games played today, Express FC beat Gadafi 1-0 at Wankuluku stadium as Onduparaka and URA FC settled for a one-all draw at the Paloka stadium in Arua.Elsewhere Mbarara City were forced to a goalless draw by Wakiso giants at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara. Another barren draw was registered at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe in a match between BUL and Bright Stars FC.