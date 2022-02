UPL PREVIEW: Top three teams in action on Wednesday

The battle for the top spot has just started. Both Vipers and KCCA FC who are separated by a point at the top are in action on Wednesday. Log leaders Vipers travel to Jinja to face Bul FC while KCCA FC host one of their biggest rivals URA FC who are third on the log with 28 points. Morley Byekwaso will be hoping for a turn in fortunes because this is a club they have not beaten since 2019.