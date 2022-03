UPL PREVIEW: Three game scheduled for Friday

In the Uganda premier League, three games will be played across the board with Busoga United hosting Police FC in Jinja. Here both teams are looking to steer away from the relegation zone. On the other table leaders Vipers visit bottom placed Tooro United at Buhinga Stadium. Another relegation threatened side, Bright stars FC will also be seeking for a lifeline when they host Bul FC on Friday at Kavumba Stadium.