UNIVERSITY LEAGUE: Makerere University in 1-0 win against YMCA

Makerere University was victorious on their return to the University league after edging YMCA Comprehensive Institute 1-0. Kasaga Sadat converted from the spot in the 33 minutes after the referee awarded a penalty due to a handball by a YMCA player in the box. The action continues in the Pepsi University Football League with the University of Kisubi hosting two-time champions Makerere University Business School.