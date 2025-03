Uganda Cranes resume World Cup Qualifiers with Mozambique and Guinea matches

Uganda Cranes resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign with two games: one against Mozambique in Cairo on 20th March, followed by a home match against Guinea in Kampala on 25th March. Uganda sits second from the bottom with six points, having won two games and lost two. Today, FUFA released ticketing and entry procedure details ahead of the game against Guinea at Mandela National Stadium.