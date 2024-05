Uganda Cranes' cheerleader competition launched

As soccer fans gear up to return to the Mandela National stadium in Nambole on 7th June as the Uganda Canes take on Bostwana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, MTN Uganda has launched a campaign to recruit the team cheerleaders. The campaign started with a seven-kilometer procession that started at the Philp Omondi Stadium to the match venue at Mandela National Stadium in Bweyogerere.