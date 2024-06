Rotary 5 Aside tournament set for July 20th

This year's Rotary 5 Aside edition will take place on the 20th of July at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. The one-day event is expected to start at 9 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., but participants have been encouraged to show up much earlier to ease preparations. The event is aimed at raising funds to enable Rotarians to carry out charitable projects.