Prince Nakibinge calls for fairness in wetland evictions

The titular head of Islam, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, presided over celebrations following Eid al-Adha prayers in Kibuli. Prince Nakibinge asked the government to be fair in implementing evictions of wetland encroachers. This follows the recent eviction of over 400 households from Lubigi Wetland in Nansana Ganda earlier this week.