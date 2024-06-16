Karamoja's struggle for development continues | PANORAMA

Former President Apollo Milton Obote is famously quoted in the Uganda Gazette of 1963 as having said, “We shall not wait for Karamoja to develop,” following a visit to the sub-region to the northeast. It was then the least developed part of the country, one year after Independence. Sixty-one years later, a lot has changed, but the semi-arid region still lags behind in many social and economic indicators, with at least 1.2 million living in poverty according to the 2016/2017 National Household Survey. These torrid conditions have mostly left women and children on the brink, as we explore in tonight’s edition of Panorama.