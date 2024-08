Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon kit colors unveiled

Competitors in the various races of this year's Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will be identified by the distinct colors of their kits, which have been unveiled in Kampala. The August 24th event will see the 42-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 5-kilometer runners wearing green shirts, while participants in the 21-kilometer half marathon will don blue shirts. Event organizers have explained the color differences, as Noah Walakira reports…