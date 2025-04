Segabwe eyes strong finish at Pearl of Africa Rally

Upcoming rally driver Musa Segabwe hopes to build on his third-place finish at the recently concluded CMC Masaka Rally to perform well in the forthcoming Pearl of Africa Rally. This year's Pearl of Africa will take place in Mbarara City from 9th to 11th May. Segabwe and many other Ugandan crews are set to face off with a couple of foreign crews in the event, which scores points for both the National and Africa Rally Championships.