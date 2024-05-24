Sc Villa’s League success attributed to good organisation

Sports club Villa’s sudden walk to the Uganda premier league podium this season could have come as a shock to many soccer enthusiasts but the club management say they knew it was only a matter of time for the record league champions to regain their spot in the country’s football spectrum. This after a new solid executive committee comprising seasoned football administrators including hajji Umar Mandela, Retired AIGP Hassan Kasingye and former club captain William Nkemba was instituted before the season kicked off.